Syrian leader appears in public after shootout reports

BEIRUT: Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa appeared in a video widely circulated on Monday using the country’s new currency, after his interior ministry denied reports of a shooting incident at his palace.

For days, social media users have been circulating reports of gunfire on Dec 30 at the palace, which overlooks the capital.

Earlier on Monday, Syrian authorities denied Sharaa had been targeted in any security incident, while two sources said a “shooting took place” in Damascus’s presidential palace last week.

In a video circulated online, Sharaa was shown buying items from a shop in Damascus using the new Syrian currency, which went into circulation on Jan 1.

An interior ministry spokesman said “reports claiming a security incident targeted” Sharaa or other senior figures were “totally baseless”.

“We categorically affirm that these claims are entirely false,” he said.

A diplomat from a country that supports Syria’s new authorities said “a shooting took place at the presidential palace on the evening of Dec 30”.

According to another source, the shooting lasted “around 12 minutes” and left several wounded. The souce, however, added that the incident was caused by “an internal dispute” between individuals at the palace and did not target Sharaa.

The Syrian leader, who appears sporadically, had not been seen in public since he unveiled the country’s new currency last Monday.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026