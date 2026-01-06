E-Paper | July 19, 2026

‘Tuna king’ pays record $3.2m for bluefin at Tokyo auction

AFP Published
KIYOSHI Kimura poses with the 243-kilogram bluefin tuna.—Reuters
KIYOSHI Kimura poses with the 243-kilogram bluefin tuna.—Reuters
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TOKYO: A Japanese sushi entrepreneur paid a record $3.2 million for a giant bluefin tuna Monday at an annual prestigious new year auction in Tokyo’s main fish market, smashing the previous all-time high.

Dave Gershman at the Pew Charitable Trusts’ international fisheries team used news of the auction to highlight that stocks of Pacific bluefin tuna were improving after being “near collapse”.

Self-styled “Tuna King” Kiyoshi Kimura’s sushi restaurant chain paid the top price for the 243-kilogram (536-pound) fish that was caught off Japan’s northern coast.

“I’d thought we would be able to buy a little cheaper, but the price soared before you knew it,” Kimura said after the pre-dawn auction at Tokyo’s main fish market.

“I was surprised at the price...I hope that by eating auspicious tuna, as many people as possible will feel energised,” he told reporters.

The 510.3 million yen price at the new year’s auction was the highest since comparable data started being collected in 1999.

The previous high was 333.6 million yen for a 278 kilogram bluefin in 2019, after the fish market moved from its traditional Tsukiji area in central Tokyo to a more modern facility.

The top bidder last year paid 207 million yen for a 276-kilogram bluefin.

Shortly after this year’s auction, the tuna was butchered and turned into sushi, selling for around 500 yen ($3) per roll.

“I feel like I’ve begun the year in a good way after eating something so auspicious as the year starts,” 19-year-old Minami Sugiyama said from a table in one of Kimura’s restaurants in Tsukiji.

Fellow customer Kiyoshi Nishimura agreed.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

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