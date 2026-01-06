Provincial assembly session lasts only 14 minutes

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly`s session was adjourned on Monday over a lack of quorum around 14 minutes after it began.

The session was put off by the chair, Deputy Speaker Suriyya Bibi, after the opposition lawmakers pointed out the presence of a few lawmakers in the house.

While discussing the answer of the labour department in response to her question, PPP member Abshar Jan Jadoon said that she had sought details of the provincial action plan following a survey report published on child labour in the province and the department`s plans to act on the report.

Pointing out empty seats, she wondered who would respond when treasury members were away.

The chair asked the assembly staff members to count the number of lawmakers present in the house.

As only 19 members were found to be in attendance, she adjourned the session for a day. However, a notification was later issued revealing the postponement of the sitting until January 14.

Earlier in the session, member of the opposition PML-N Shabla Bano said that she had asked the department about the appointment of doctors to the labour department.

She said that the certificates provided by the department in response to her question had passed expiry dates. She wondered if the certificates were duly verified.

The lawmaker said some doctors were declared medical specialists, wondering if a doctor with a simple MBBS degree could be called a specialist doctor.

She said that her question should be referred to the relevant house committee to verify those certificates.

The chair observed that since the relevant minister was not present, the issue would be taken up later as the relevant department was required to first respond to the question in the house.

`This [question] cannot be sent to the house committee. We ask answers before referring the questions to the relevant house committee,` she said.

The chair said the relevant minister should have been present in the house.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026