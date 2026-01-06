E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Severe traffic congestion troubles Timergara residents

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LOWER DIR: Severe traffic congestion and unregulated movement of vehicles in Timergara city have been causing serious difficulties for the public, traders, and particularly emergency patients trying to reach hospitals in time.

Talking to media persons in Timergara, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl district general secretary Maulana Mohammad Huzaifa said the problem was worsening with each passing day, subjecting citizens to mental stress and daily inconvenience.

He stressed that delays caused by traffic jams had become a major concern for patients, students, office-goers and travel1ers. Calling the issue urgent, Maulana Huzaifa urged the deputy commissioner to convene an immediate meeting of all relevant stakeholders to review key development projects such as the Timergara beautification plan, the Timergara-Kandaro bridge, the Shaheed Chowk underpass and a proposed flyover, and press the provincial government for the early release of funds to enable work on an emergency basis.

He also suggested that available funds of the Timergara and Balambat tehsil municipal administrations be utilised for these projects after obtaining special approval from the provincial government, so that a long-term solution to the city`s chronic traffic problem could be found.

Maulana Huzaifa proposed the immediate formation of a team of experienced engineers to prepare a comprehensive roadmap and a short-term traffic management plan based on ground realities.

Meanwhile, residents say traffic jams, particularly on the bypass and in the main bazaar areas, have become a routine, with thousands of vehicles getting stuck daily.

The situation, they add is especially alarming for patients and people reporting for duty, as congestion often leads to missed appointments and delayed emergency response.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

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