PPP workers pledge to fulfil Bhutto’s mission

PESHAWAR: The leaders and workers of Pakistan Peoples Party have pledged to fulfil the mission of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for strengthening of democracy in the country.

They were addressing an event at PPP secretariat here on Monday. The event was held to celebrate the 98th birthday of PPP founding chairman and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was sent to gallows in a murder case in 1979.

The PPP workers, who gathered at the party`s secretariat, paid tributes to him. PPP senior vice president Syed Ayub Shah, Comrade Anwarzeb and other senior activists shared views about the services rendered by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for welfare of people in the country.

They said that he enabled labourers, farmers and students to raise voice for their rights and solution to their issues. They also condemned the former military dictator Gen Ziaul Haq for sending an elected prime minister to gallows. They urged the workers to shun their difference and work for reorganisation of party units.

Event held to celebrate 98th birthday of former prime minister

Speakers said top leadership should pay proper attention to reorganisation of the party at grassroots level. The participants of the event also cut a cake on the occasion.

Meanwhile, PPP provincial secretary general Mohammad Humayun Khan said in a statement that the struggle and services of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for the country and the nation constituted a bright and golden chapter in the history of Pakistan.

He said that he gave Pakistan a unanimous Constitution,empowered people with political awareness and fundamental rights and laid strong foundations for democracy. His propeople policies continued to serve as a beacon of hope for the oppressed and underprivileged segments of society, he added.

He said that the sacrifices of Bhutto family were unparalleled in Pakistan`s democratic history.`These sacrifices stand as clear testimony to the fact that PPP has always remained at forefront in struggle against dictatorship, extremism and injustice,` he added.

Mr Khan said that that under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP continued to carry forward the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto with unwavering commitment to the protection of people`s rights, supremacy of the Constitution and strengthening of democracy.

He said that the nation would always remember the sacrifices of Bhutto family.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026