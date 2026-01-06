Policeman martyred in Dera attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A police constable was martyred when unidentified armed assailants opened fire at him near the Paniala police station here on Monday.

According to the police, the firing took place close to the old building of the police station, and as a result, constable Qayyum embraced martyrdom. His body was shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said that evidence had been collected from the scene in the supervision of SHO Faheem Mumtaz Khan.

Further investigation is underway, and efforts have been initiated to trace and arrest the suspects involved in the attack.

Following the incident, security in the area has been placed on high alert. Police have set up checkpoints and launched search operations in surrounding localities to ensure the safety of residents.

Authorities said that all possible measures were being taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026