One killed, 10 injured in road accident

MANSEHRA: An employee of motorway police was killed and 10 other people, including women and children, sustained critical injuries when two vehicles collided at Ichrian Interchange on Hazara Motorway late Sunday night.

Officials said that the accident occurred when two motorcars, one entering Hazara Motorway and the other exiting it, collided head-on due to over-speeding. Police and rescue workers rushed injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Mohammad Noman, identified as a motorway policeman, dead.

Five of the injured were later referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad, due to their critical condition.

Police said in a statement that they reached the spot immediately after the incident and assisted Rescue 1122 in shifting injured to health facilities. Police have registered a case and launched investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, a lorry loaded with cement bags was completely gutted after catching fire due to an electrical short-circuit in Karmung Bala area of the district in the small hours of Monday.

“Our firefighters, along with a fire tender, rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze, but the lorry and cement worth more than Rs30 million were reduced to ashes,” Ibrar Ali, the district emergency officer of Rescue 1122, told journalists.

According to a Rescue 1122 press release, firefighters from Barkund station reached the spot soon after receiving emergency call and managed to put out the fire after hectic efforts.

Mr Ali said that the cement was being transported from Hattar Industrial Estate to Jabori area of Siren Valley when the incident occurred. “The driver and conductor managed to jump out of the vehicle, so no loss of life was reported,” he said.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026