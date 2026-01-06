Closure of BHUs deprives Bajaur villagers of treatment facilities

BAJAUR: Six basic health units in different rural areas of the district have been closed down forcibly by landowners for the last several weeks, depriving thousands of villagers of medical treatment facilities.

Sources said that landowners were also working as watchmen of those health facilities and closed the units to protest termination of their services by provincial government.

“We do not know actual reasons for their closure, but the basic health units (BHUs) in Ghakhi and Kamar of Lowi Mamund, Lakyano and Dara of Salarzai, Matakoo of Utmankhel, and Kosar of Khar tehsil have been non-functional for the past several weeks after their watchmen, who are also landowners, shut them down,” locals told this scribe.

They said that closure of BHUs deprived thousands of people of access to basic medical care. “The prolonged closure of BHU in our area has not only deprived thousands of villagers of basic healthcare services but has also severely disrupted children’s immunisation programme,” said Hakeem Khan, Abdul Wali and other residents of Dara area of Salarzai tehsil.

The residents of Ghaki said that the closure of local BHU left thousands of villagers without access to basic healthcare. They said that they were concerned over the closure of the facility. They added that residents of various villages also staged a demonstration against closure of the facility a week ago.

Sources in local health department told this scribe that those six BHUs had been closed for more than a month. They said that landowners, who were also serving as watchmen, closed the BHUs in protest against termination of their services by provincial government owing to unknown reasons.

Dr Hayat Afridi, the acting district health officer, when contacted, said that the landowners took the step in response to termination of their services by government under a bill passed provincial assembly in January last year.

The bill called for termination of services of thousands of employees recruited by caretaker government in the province, he added.

He said that it was a tradition in tribal areas that owner was appointed as watchman when a government facility was established on his land.

He said that efforts were under way to reopen the BHUs soon by holding negotiations with landowners.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026