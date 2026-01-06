Schoolchild dies in Halimzai road accident

MOHMAND: A private school’s minor student was killed in a road accident, caused by the thick fog, near the Ghaiba checkpost in Halimzai tehsil here.

The 10-year-old was identified as Huzaifa.

The accident happened early in the morning when the child was on his way to the school.

Witnesses said fog had engulfed the area at the time of the incident, significantly reducing visibility .

The provincial government has announced a winter break from Jan 1 to 15in the summer zone educational institutions and from Dec 25 to Feb 28in those of the winter zone.

However, many private schools have defied the announcement by forcing students to attend classes.

The boy’s funeral was held in the Shanikhel area, with scores of residents being in attendance.

Residents urged the local administration and police to ensure stricter traffic monitoring, especially during school hours, to prevent accidents.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026