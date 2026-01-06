E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Border closure hurdles Sarbjit Kaur’s return to India

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: The Pakistan authorities on Monday failed to deport Indian national Sarbjit Kaur due to the closure of Wagah-Attari border.

Ms Kaur had come to Pakistan on a pilgrimage visa on Nov 4 with a group of Sikh pilgrims through the Wagah-Attari border to attend the 555th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at Nankana Sahib. Her visa was valid until Nov 13.

She was among 1,992 Sikh pilgrims, who visited Pakistan for the religious celebrations and returned to India on Nov 13 but she remained behind which triggered legal action.

On Nov 5, she converted to Islam, married a Pakistani national, Nasir Hussain, and took the name, Noor Hussain.

Earlier, Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora told the media that the 48-year-old woman was sent back to India after the completion of legal formalities. However, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) authorities had transported the woman to the Wagah border for deportation.

Punjab Rangers officials on condition of anonymity, told Dawn that the process of deportation of Kaur could not be completed due to the closure of the border.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

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