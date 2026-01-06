E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Martyrs’ package for cops’ families

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LAHORE: A Punjab home department meeting chaired by Law Minister Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan on Monday approved martyrs’ package for 14 police officials who laid down their lives while performing their duties.

The meeting was also attended by Home Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Additional IGP Imran Arshad, Additional Secretary (Police) Kanwar Anwar Ali Khan and DIG Welfare Zeeshan Asghar.

During the meeting, additional director law approved Martyrs’ Package–II for Inspector Shahzad Anwar, sub-inspectors Haroon Hayat, Ahmed Raza, and Habibullah, head constable Iftikhar Sindhu and constables Mehboob Ahmed and Ashfaq Ahmed.

The Martyrs’ Package–II was also approved for five constables who were martyred in the katcha area at Basti Sheikhani, Rahim Yar Khan. The committee also approved Martyrs’ Package–III for sub-inspector Hamid Ameer and driver Ghulam Murtaza.

The law minister directed that the approved martyrs’ packages be implemented immediately in accordance with the prescribed rules and regulations. He stressed that all dues must be paid to the families of the police martyrs in time.

Mr Khan said the police martyrs are the nation’s pride, and that no injustice would be allowed against their families.

He further said the protection and welfare of the martyrs’ families was the top priority of the Punjab government.

“Those who laid down their lives for the homeland are our true heroes,” he added.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

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