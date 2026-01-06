LHC seeks Punjab Bar Council record on suspending licence of Rajab Butt’s lawyer

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday summoned the complete record of the Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) about the suspension of practising licence of Mian Ali Ashfaq, the counsel for YouTuber Rajab Butt.

Justice Malik Awais Khalid heard a petition filed by Advocate Ashfaq challenging the suspension of his licence to practise law.

At the outset, the judge asked a counsel for the PbBC whether a lawyer’s licence could be suspended without issuing a notice and hearing his/her version.

The counsel argued that the licence was suspended after fulfilling all legal requirements. He said the petition was not maintainable yet as the petitioner should approach the relevant forum.

Advocate Shazib Masood represented Mr Ashfaq and contended that the licence was suspended by the PbBC executive committee without a lawful authority.

The petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the power to suspend a licence vests exclusively with the Punjab Bar Council’s tribunal.

The judge directed the PbBC lawyer to submit a complete record of the matter on Tuesday (today).

The order passed by PbBC Executive Committee Chairman Zabiullah Nagra said the licence of the lawyer was suspended on a complaint from the president and general secretary of the Karachi Bar Association.

The strike had been called in protest against the alleged victimisation of the Karachi Bar Association’s former librarian, Naseer Muhammad Kalhoro.

The order noted that while defending his client, the advocate made statements against the legal fraternity, which the PbBC described as serious professional impropriety.

The executive committee unanimously decided to suspend Advocate Ashfaq’s licence to practice law with immediate effect.

The committee referred the matter to the disciplinary committee of the Council for further proceedings regarding the permanent cancellation of the licence in accordance with law.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026