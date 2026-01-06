Man attempts suicide over marriage row

KASUR: A 30-year-old man attempted suicide by consuming petrol after his family refused to arrange his marriage on Monday at Sikandarpura village on Khai Road, within the limits of Khudian police station.

According to police, Sharafat had been urging his family to arrange his marriage with a woman of his choice, but they repeatedly refused.

On Monday, he reportedly had a heated argument with family members and later drank petrol kept in his shop adjacent to the house. The family immediately called Rescue 1122, which shifted the man to the DHQ Hospital for treatment.

Police said they were investigating the matter.

ELECTROCUTED: A youth was electrocuted after coming into contact with an 11kV transmission wire hanging over his house at Khara village, within the limits of Saddar police station.

According to police, Bilal (24) was cleaning the roof of his house when an iron box he was using touched the overhead wire as he threw dust from the rooftop into the street. He died on the spot.

The family refused to allow Rescue 1122 personnel to shift the body to the DHQ Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police said they were investigating the incident.

Residents have expressed concern over high-tension transmission wires hanging at dangerously low heights in several residential localities, including Ali Ahmed Shah Colony, Saleem Town and the bypass area, posing a serious risk to lives and property.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026