Traders announce two-day strike against traffic police

BAHAWALPUR: Traders of Lodhran city have announced a complete shutter down strike on Tuesday (today) and Wednesday (tomorrow) to protest against what they said the alleged excesses of the district traffic police.

A decision to this effect was announced after a meeting of Anjuman-i-Tajran, Lodhran, on Monday.

The meeting chaired by Anjuman president Malik Asghar Arian expressed grave concern over traffic police’s several pickets on all link roads leading to Lodhran from the suburbs and rural areas.

They said the heavy presence of police had resulted in a large number of traffic challans being issued to motorcyclists and motorists, discouraging retailers from rural areas from visiting the city to purchase bulk goods.

The traders claimed that fear of what they termed unnecessary challans and hefty fines running into thousands of rupees on a daily basis had kept customers away, causing business activity to decline sharply over the past three months. As a result, they said, many traders were facing severe financial difficulties.

The meeting demanded that the district traffic police remove the numerous pickets from various roads to ease fear among shoppers and retailers, restore normal business activity, and help traders avoid further financial strain.

TORTURE AT SEMINARY: A seminary teacher allegedly tortured a boy for not learning lesson by heart in Mailsi.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Sunday at Madressa Babul Aloom, located on Kahrorepucca Road. The teacher, identified as Muhammad Ramzan, allegedly slapped and punched a minor student, Muhammad Abdullah.

The child reportedly screamed during the assault and later fell unconscious inside the seminary, causing panic among other students. Upon receiving information about the alleged torture, the victim’s father, Muhammad Murtaza, rushed to the seminary. He claimed that the teacher threatened him with consequences if he approached the police.

Despite the alleged threats, Muhammad Murtaza lodged a complaint with Mailsi City Police. However, police officials said no legal action had yet been taken as the complaint was under investigation.

The victim’s father has also appealed to the Vehari district police officer (DPO) to take notice of the matter and ensure action against the teacher.

DIES: A noted broadcaster Shoaib Ahmed Sheikh (77) of Radio Pakistan, Bahawalpur, who died here on Sunday night after protracted illness, was laid to rest in local graveyard on Monday.

His funeral was attended by a large number of people, including local radio men, journalists, lawyers and citizens. He leaves behind a widow, two sons and as many daughters.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026