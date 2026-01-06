Case against 12 students for attacking bus, torturing driver

SAHIWAL: Kameer Police booked 12 students for attacking a bus, torturing its driver and conductor, damaging its windows and taking away Rs183,000 near Chak 115/9-L on Sahiwal-Arifwala Road.

According to reports, a Chishtian-bound bus, coming from Lahore, was intercepted at 115 Mor by around 15 youths who were armed with sticks and bamboo clubs.

The attackers erected roadblocks, forced the bus to stop and dragged out driver, Muhammad Afzal, and the bus conductor. Both were physically assaulted before the group snatched cash from them.

The bus owner alerted Kameer police who rushed to the site but by then, all the attackers had fled.

The police said the clash stemmed from a dispute a few days earlier when the bus staff allegedly insulted some students on the fare issue. Acting on a complaint filed by Azhar Hussain, the bus service manager, the police registered a case and arrested two suspects, Mubashir Joya and Munawar Bhatti.

ENCOUNTER: Kalyana police arrested an injured robber after an armed encounter while his two accomplices managed to escape near Mari Ambh, tehsil Pakpattan.

According to reports, Inspector Zeeshan Akram received a call on 15 that three robbers had snatched a motorcycle and cash from a villager in the Mari Ambh vicinity.

A police mobile unit rushed to the scene where the suspects opened fire on the policemen. The crossfire continued for about 20 minutes.

Later, the police found one injured robber, later identified as Ramzan, a resident of Chak 63/GD, tehsil Pakpattan. Ramzan was an absconder and was already wanted by Kalyana police.

Inspector Akram said the police had recovered a stolen motorcycle and cash from the injured suspect.

RESCUE 1122: Pakpattan Rescue 1122 provided emergency services to around 93,444 people in response to 49,101 emergency calls during 2025.

According to official data, a total of 32,030 medical emergencies were reported, along with 440 fire incidents, 1,058 crime-related emergencies and 10 drowning cases. As many as 1,333 individuals died on the spot in various incidents.

Rescue officials stated that 70,711 people were given medical aid at the scene while 21,400 were shifted to different hospitals for treatment.

The department also highlighted that the number of fake emergency calls remains alarmingly high and urged the citizens to refrain from misusing the Rescue 1122 helpline.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026