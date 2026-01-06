E-Paper | July 19, 2026

NSMC seeks its new teaching hospital

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GUJRAT: The management of the Nawaz Sharif Medical College (NSMC) has sought establishment of a 1,000-bed new teaching hospital.

In an official correspondence with the authorities by the college, it has been told that the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital (ABSTH) is unable to fulfill the requirements of a teaching hospital since getting the status of a teaching hospital as a stop-gap arrangement in 2010.

Moreover, the college management has also sought the establishment of NSMC’s dental block to commence the classes for at least 50 students as well as the construction of a 120-bed indoor dental department.

The construction of the dental block may also enhance the NSMC’s current 50 seats to 100.

An official source said the NSMC principal, in his letter to the authorities, stated that the NSMC campus was located at a distance of at least 17km from the ABSTH, causing a great deal of inconvenience and waste of time of the faculty and students.

The NSMC had initially been established under a unique arrangement as it was once a constituency college of University of Gujrat, which was affiliated with the University of Health Sciences whereas its teaching hospital ABSTH and other financial control was being held by the provincial health department.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, in his second stint as the chief minister, had given the NSMC in complete control of the provincial health department in 2022.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

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