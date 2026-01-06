Vehari admin to register pet dogs to curb bite incidents

BAHAWALPUR: The Vehari administration has ordered registration of all pet dogs in the district to check rising incidents of dog bites and hold their owners accountable if someone gets injured by their pets.

The orders were issued by Deputy Commissioner Khalid Javed Goraya while he was presiding over a meeting of district livestock department, says a handout on Monday.

According to the handout, the DC issued orders in the backdrop of increasing dog bite incidents in which people, including children and elderly persons, suffered injuries, and a woman even died.

An elderly woman, Naziran Bibi, was mauled to death and a minor boy, Zohaib, was seriously injured in Mailsi tehsil by packs of stray dogs, recently.

The handout says that besides registration of pet dogs, the particulars of their owners would also be gathered, and they would be responsible for the vaccination of their pets.

The DC warned that in case someone is bitten by a pet dog, its owner would be booked on criminal charges by the police concerned.

Meanwhile, Mailsi tehsil administration claims that over 100 stray dogs were put down during a three-day campaign launched jointly by the district council, local government and Suthra Punjab teams.

Sources say that the minor boy, Zohaib, who was in serious condition after the dog bite, and was admitted to Mailsi THQ Hospital on Saturday last, has been shifted to the Nishtar Hospital, Multan, for treatment.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026