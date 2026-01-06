Arts council plans reviving cultural troupe

LAHORE; The Punjab Council of the Arts is striving to revive it’s cultural troupe established back in 1975, according to sources.

The troupe fizzled out for lack of patronage and funding, to represent the indigenous culture, dance and music of different regions of the province. There is no official dance ensemble in the province that could represent different local and regional dances.

Sources say a 25-member troupe, comprising musicians and dancers, has been finalised for this purpose. In the recent past, the PCA had a 16-member cultural troupe that had been largely inactive since April 2003 due to lack of performances or funding for instruments and costumes. More recently, in 2024, the council planned to revive the folk dance troupe to showcase Punjab’s cultural heritage.

The first such troupe was constituted at the time of the creation of the provincial arts council in 1975, comprising 24 members, including six women.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026