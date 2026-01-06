Quack booked after girl dies of ‘wrong injection’

TOBA TEK SINGH: A quack has been booked for allegedly causing death of a girl of Chak 116/15-L, Mianchannu tehsil, by administering a wrong injection.

Complainant Muhammad Ali said in the FIR registered by Mianchannu Saddar police under section 302 of the PPC that he took his ailing daughter Noreen Fatima to the clinic of the suspect, Allah Rakha.

He said the suspect administered her an injection after which she fell unconscious and later died while being shifted to Mianchannu THQ Hospital.

The police say raids are underway to arrest the suspect who had fled after the girl’s death.

TWO SUFFER BURNS: Two men suffered critical burns when a fire broke out in a grocery store at Chak 528 GB, Juttiana, Samundri tehsil of Faisalabad, on Monday.

Tirkhani police and Rescue 1122 officials say that the store owner had kept petrol for illegal sale to motorcyclists, which caught fire when he burnt firewood to keep the place warm.

As a result, clothes of two men -- Shakil Dogar and Hammad Ahmad – caught fire that immediately engulfed the entire shop.

Both men suffered severe burns and were rushed to Samundri THQ Hospital, where doctors referred them to the burns unit of Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital.

CANAL BREACH: A breach occurring in Gogera branch canal’s Arouti sub-canal inundated wheat and other crops on a vast area in Pirmahal tehsil’s Sindhillianwali area on Monday.

Local farmers say that initially a 10-foot-wide breach occurred in the sub-canal, which soon widened to 25 feet.

Till the filing of the report, local farmers and irrigation department staff were making efforts to plug the breach.

Irrigation department authorities have ordered a probe into the incident.

DAY CARE CENTRE: The district police have established a day care centre equipped with modern facilities at the DPO office, for the convenience of women police officers and employees with children.

A press release says the centre provides quality child care in a safe and pleasant environment, so that women employees can perform their duties without worrying about their children.

MASS WEDDING: More than 50 couples tied the knot at a mass wedding event organised at the University of Faisalabad (UoF) by a non-profit organisation -- Madina Foundation.

UoF Rector Dr Amanullah Malik was the chief guest at the event.

The newlyweds were also given a dowry package and special gifts by Madina Foundation that also served meals to more than 2,500 guests at the ceremony.

Deans, teachers and students of various departments of the UoF also participated in the arrangements for the mass wedding ceremony.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026