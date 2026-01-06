E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Pakistan can’t move forward without govt based on people’s mandate: MWM

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) chief Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas on Monday said that Pakistan was facing a deep political, economic and constitutional crisis, stressing that the country could not move forward without a government formed based on the people’s mandate.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s provincial office, Allama Abbas said that national institutions, including the National Assembly and the Senate, had lost their effectiveness, adding that public trust had eroded further after the 26th and 27th constitutional amendments.

Rampant inflation and unemployment had pushed ordinary citizens into severe hardship, while law and order and economic conditions continued to deteriorate, he further said.

The MWM leader expressed serious concern over alleged police encounters in Punjab, claiming that hundreds of people had been killed and thousands of innocent individuals were languishing in jails. He also highlighted Karachi’s crumbling infrastructure and expressed solidarity with families of those who had lost their lives due to broken roads and open manholes. He demanded better facilities for residents of the country’s economic hub.

Calling corruption a systemic issue, he said accountability of rulers was essential. Referring to reports attributed to the International Monetary Fund, he claimed that corruption amounting to trillions of rupees had taken place, while the public continued to suffer.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

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