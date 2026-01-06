Arguments sought on maintainability of plea against ban on rickshaws

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday sought arguments about the maintainability of a petition filed against further ban on the operation of rickshaws on various more major thoroughfares of the city.

A two-judge constitutional bench of the SHC headed by Justice Adnaul Karim Memon directed the lawyer for the petitioner to come prepared for arguments after a week.

Citing the Sindh chief secretary, transport & mass transit department secretary, Karachi commissioner, DIG traffic and others as respondents, the All Orangi Qingqi & CNG Rickshaw Association has petitioned the SHC impugning further restrictions imposed by the commissioner, completely banning all types of rickshaws from plying on around 25 major roads of the provincial metropolis.

The petitioner asserted that initially operation of rickshaws had been banned in April last year on 11 major roads of the city and such restrictions were extended to 14 more thoroughfares last month.

At the outset of the hearing on Monday, the counsel for the petitioner argued that more restrictions had been placed on the operation of the rickshaws without consulting the petitioner.

When the bench asked the lawyer to inform it about the orders/notifications being challenged, he contended that the authorities concerned were issuing new orders on the subject issue almost on a regular basis.

The bench directed the lawyer to satisfy it about the maintainability of the petition at the next hearing to be fixed after a week.

It also asked the counsel to come papered at the next hearing and further apprise it about the notifications/orders being impugned through that petition.

The petitioner had also approached the SHC against the initial ban imposed in April and in November, but the SHC had disposed of the plea after comments were filed by the respondents.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026