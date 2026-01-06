E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Arguments sought on maintainability of plea against ban on rickshaws

Ishaq Tanoli Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday sought arguments about the maintainability of a petition filed against further ban on the operation of rickshaws on various more major thoroughfares of the city.

A two-judge constitutional bench of the SHC headed by Justice Adnaul Karim Memon directed the lawyer for the petitioner to come prepared for arguments after a week.

Citing the Sindh chief secretary, transport & mass transit department secretary, Karachi commissioner, DIG traffic and others as respondents, the All Orangi Qingqi & CNG Rickshaw Association has petitioned the SHC impugning further restrictions imposed by the commissioner, completely banning all types of rickshaws from plying on around 25 major roads of the provincial metropolis.

The petitioner asserted that initially operation of rickshaws had been banned in April last year on 11 major roads of the city and such restrictions were extended to 14 more thoroughfares last month.

At the outset of the hearing on Monday, the counsel for the petitioner argued that more restrictions had been placed on the operation of the rickshaws without consulting the petitioner.

When the bench asked the lawyer to inform it about the orders/notifications being challenged, he contended that the authorities concerned were issuing new orders on the subject issue almost on a regular basis.

The bench directed the lawyer to satisfy it about the maintainability of the petition at the next hearing to be fixed after a week.

It also asked the counsel to come papered at the next hearing and further apprise it about the notifications/orders being impugned through that petition.

The petitioner had also approached the SHC against the initial ban imposed in April and in November, but the SHC had disposed of the plea after comments were filed by the respondents.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

Newspaper

Ishaq Tanoli is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 20 years of experience covering judicial and electoral affairs. His reporting focuses on the proceedings of the Supreme Court and Sindh High Court, as well as election matters. He can be found on X at @ishaqtanolihotm.

Ishaq Tanoli

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

THE Islamabad MoU, and the broader US-Iran ceasefire this document is supposed to underpin, is unravelling before ...
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe