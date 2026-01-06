Suspect gets bail in credit card theft case

KARACHI: Armaghan Qureshi, prime suspect in the Mustafa Aamir murder case, has obtained post-arrest bail in a credit card data theft case.

However, several other cases against him are still pending before the courts.

Armaghan was held in February 2025 after an encounter with the CIA in which two policemen were wounded when the suspect resisted his arrest in connection with the kidnapping for ransom of Mustafa, 23, who was allegedly murdered by his friends — Armaghan and Sheraz — in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6, 2025.

According to the final chargesheet, Mustafa’s body was discovered in the trunk of his car, which was torched and found in the Hub area of Balochistan.

After Armaghan’s arrest in the murder case, law enforcement agencies implicated him in multiple other cases, including the data theft case, which was registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on April 16, 2025.

On Monday, a judicial magistrate (South) took up the bail plea filed by defence counsel Khurram Abbas; however, despite an earlier warning that the bail application would be heard and decided strictly in accordance with the law in the event of non-appearance, the prosecutor representing the FIA did not turn up before the court.

Subsequently, after hearing counsel Abbas, the court allowed the post-arrest bail plea against a surety bond of Rs100,000 along with PR bonds.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026