Court gives police two weeks to arrest suspects in triple murder case

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court, Sukkur bench, has ordered Ghotki SSP Anwar Khetran to arrest the accused in a triple murder case by Jan 19.

Expressing strong displeasure over the failure of police in arresting the suspects, the court issued the final two-week deadline.

Eighteen months ago, armed men had killed three men identified as Rahib, Allah Rakhyo and Raza Muhammad Loond, but so far the Ghotki police could not arrest the accused.

Presiding over the hearing, Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi remarked: “If the accused are not arrested by January 19, we will summon the IG Sindh.”

Petitioner Rab Rakhyo Loond, his counsel advocate Zameer Ghanghro and two others, Imam Bakhsh Loond and Muhammad Nawaz, from the victims’ side appeared in the court.

The petitioner informed the court that despite the passage of around two years, the police could not arrest a single suspect.

He also stated that the suspects were continuously issuing death threats to pressure the family for withdrawing the case.

The suspects named in the triple murder case include Qurban Loond, Sahib Loond, Rahib Loond, Akhtar Loond, Manzoor Loond and others.

The court adjourned the hearing until Jan 19.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026