Four of a family die as truck hits motorcycle in Ubauro

SUKKUR: Four members of a family were killed when a speeding truck hit the motorcycle they were riding in Ubauro town of Ghotki district on Monday.

According to the Ubauro police, Sobdar Gurgaj, along with his wife, a young son and another woman family member, was passing through the Guddu-Kashmore link road when his motorbike was hit in the Chokmari area of Ubauro taluka.

The bodies were shifted to the taluka hospital for a postmortem examination. Later, they were handed over to their relatives.

The police took into their custody the truck and completely destroyed motorcycle and started a hunt for the truck driver, who had fled the area soon after the accident.

Sources in the hospital identified one of the two deceased women as Ms Kulsoom and the young boy as Waseem.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026