Traders annoyed over checks on bank accounts

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry president Mohammad Saleem Memon has expressed concern over growing practice of banks for keeping lawful funds in the accounts of traders and businesspersons on hold without prior written notice and justification.

Through a press statement, he said that during recent period, the chamber received complaints from traders and small industrialists that despite completion of transactions and submission of relevant documents, their funds were being kept on hold indefinitely. Such actions, he said, were severely disrupting business operations and placing traders under intense financial pressure besides creating uncertainty.

The trade leader clarified that the chamber supported laws and regulations of the State Bank of Pakistan because a transparent and secure banking system was essential for the national economy.

He said that withholding legitimate business proceeds for months without written explanation, regulatory reference, or a clear resolution timeline was unacceptable under any circumstances.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026