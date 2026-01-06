U-17 national snooker begins

KARACHI: As many as 11 players were in action here at the Jahangir Khan Sports Complex on Monday as the U-17 National Snoo­ker Championship got underway.

The players divided into three groups, with two players from each to qualify for the knockout rounds.

On the opening day, Punjab’s M. Kashan lead Group ‘A’, while his unit mates Farhan Ali and and Musa Tanveer topped Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’.

Farhan beat Sindh’s Subhan Akbar 3-0 (75-39, 64-15, 82-01) before getting the better of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bilal Ahmed 3-0 (64-16, 63-24, 80-24).

Musa Tanveer downed KP’s Saifuddin 3-1 (32-33, 59-10, 62-9, 51-27) and beat Balochistan’s M. Muaaz 3-0 (46-6, 62-26, 57-19).

Kashan meanwhile triumphed over Sindh’s Ayan Ali 3-1 (68-08, 73-55, 20-52, 58-56) and beat Balochistan’s M. Saad 3-0 (93-22(40), 56-21, 74-8).

Other results:

Ayan Ali (Sindh) bt M Saad (Balochistan) 3-1 (50-26, 36-60, 54-27, 59-56); Daniyal Shahzad (Islamabad) bt Bilal Ahmed (KP) 3-0 (70-03, 57-19, 62-20); Rehan Ali (Sindh) bt M. Muaaz (Balochistan) 3-1 (75-14, 54-26, 30-69, 71-06); M. Daniyal Shahzad (Islamabad) bt Subhan Akbar (Sindh) 3-0 (57-16, 78-21, 54-21); Rehan Ali (Sindh) bt Saif Uddin (KP) 3-0 (41-31, 58-35, 58-29).

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026