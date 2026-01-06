Major players make semis at ranking tennis

ISLAMABAD: All prominent players after winning their respective matches moved into the men’s singles semi-finals of the 11th edition of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championship here at the PTF Tennis Complex on Monday.

Yousuf Khalil defeated Barkatullah 6-0, 7-6(5) while Mohammad Shoaib outclassed Ahmad Nael 6-3, 6-2.

Veteran Aqeel Khan faced strong resistance by Nadir Mirza before the former won the match 6-4, 6-4 to make last four. In a thrilling encounter, Muzammil Murtaza edged past Abubakar Talha 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Mahin Aftab Qureshi defeated Amna Ali 6-2, 6-3 in the women’s singles semi-final to set up a final with Soha Ali who overcame Sheeza Sajid in 7-5, 6-2 in the other last-four match.

Matches of other categories were also held during the day.

Results:

Boys U-18 (quarter-finals): Ahtesham Humayun bt Zohaib Afzal Malik 7-6(1), 6-3; Hamza Roman bt Mohammad Yahya 6-1, 6-0; Hassan Usmani bt Mohammad Haziq 6-4, 5-7, 6-3; Abubakar Talha bt Abdul Basit 6-3, 6-0

Boys 14 & under (quarter-finals): Mohammad Junaid bt Meer Abbas 4-0, 2-4, 4-1; Ohade Mustafa bt Mohammad Aayan 1-4, 5-3, 4-0; Mohammad Ibraheem Gill bt Mohammad Faizan 4-1, 4-2; Mohammad Muaz bt Zayd Zaman 4-1, 4-0

Girls 14 & under (semi-finals): Khadija Khalil bt Anaya Khan 4-2, 4-0; Aimen Rehan bt Eman Shahbaz 4-1, 4-0.

Boys 12 & under (quarter-finals): Mohammad Aayan bt Mohammad Faizan 0-4, 4-1, 4-2; Behroze Maimoon bt Ashter Alam 4-0, 5-4(8); Majid Ali bt Umer Zaman 4-0, 4-1; Mohammad Danyal bt Mohammad Ibraheem Gill 4-2, 4-2.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026