Inter surge past Bologna to reclaim summit

ROME: Inter Milan claimed a commanding 3-1 home win over Bologna on Sunday to return to the top of Serie A in what is shaping up to be an increasingly intense title race.

With the victory, Inter took the lead in the table on 39 points, one clear of city rivals AC Milan, who had taken provisional control of the Italian summit with a 1-0 win at Cagliari on Friday, with the campaign now two matches from the halfway mark.

Defending champions Napoli sit third, two points shy of Inter, after a 2-0 win at Lazio earlier Sunday.

Inter took a deserved lead six minutes before the break when Lautaro Martinez, falling under a challenge, managed to slide the ball across to Piotr Zielinski, who struck confidently from just outside the box to find the net.

Three minutes after the restart, Inter doubled their advantage from a corner, as Martinez timed his run perfectly and powered a header into the net.

Bologna goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia produced a string of saves to keep the deficit from growing but the resistance finally broke in the 74th minute when Marcus Thuram made it three for Inter, his shoulder glancing a corner over the line.

Santiago Castro pulled one back for Bologna seven minutes before stoppage time but Inter remained firmly in control, while Bologna were indebted to Ravaglia for keeping the scoreline respectable.

Earlier Napoli kept the wheels on their title defence after overcoming Lazio whose 66-year-old coach Maurizio Sarri was back in the dugout despite undergoing heart-surgery on Monday.

Antonio Conte’s men secured a fifth win in six outings with both goals coming in the first half from Leonardo Spinazzola and Amir Rrahmani. It was a bad-tempered game with three red cards late on as tempers flared in pouring rain.

Napoli seized control in the 14th minute when a teasing cross drifted to the back post, where an unmarked Spinazzola fired a volley home to give the visitors the lead.

Conte’s side underlined their dominance in the 32nd minute when a free kick was floated into the box and Rrahmani headed into the bottom corner to double the visitors’ lead.

Tijjani Noslin and Adam Marusic received marching orders for Lazio in a heated end and Napoli’s Pasquale Mazzocchi also walked in the closing stages.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Italy’s Moise Kean scored in stoppage time to earn Fiorentina a 1-0 home win over Cremonese to lift them off the foot of the table, leapfrogging Pisa.

But La Viola, who celebrate their 100th anniversary next season, are still in troubled waters, three points adrift of safety from relegation.

Third from bottom Hellas Verona fell to a 3-0 home defeat to mid-table Torino.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026