Pindi to have fruit, vegetable market

RAWALPINDI: Punjab government decided to establish permanent fruit and vegetable market in Rawalpindi while it will establish temporary market in Murree.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab for Food Security and Consumer Protection Salma Butt stated this during the meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner Office Rawalpindi.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr. Hasaan Tariq, Chairman Vegetable Market Rawalpindi Islamabad Sajid Abbasi, trader representatives of the vegetable market and officials of the departments concerned.

She said that the establishment of a permanent vegetable market in Rawalpindi and the provision of food items to consumers in Murree at official rates will be ensured at all costs. She said that a temporary vegetable, fruit and commodity market is being established to provide relief to citizens in hilly areas like Murree on the occasion of Ramazan.

The Special Assistant said that the Punjab government is taking practical steps to provide quality and affordable food items to the people.

She said the availability of essential commodities to the fasting people in Ramazan in sufficient quantity and at reasonable prices is the top priority of the government.

She said that for this purpose, a proposal to establish a temporary vegetable, fruit and commodity market at Jhikka Gali in Murree is under consideration, from where uninterrupted supply will be provided to both tehsils of Murree.

On this occasion, representatives of the inter-governmental organisations presented their suggestions and proposals and assured all possible cooperation to make the government measures effective.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026