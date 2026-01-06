E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Medvedev in great touch as he starts 2026 with Brisbane cruise

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BRISBANE: Top seed Daniil Medvedev cruised into the second round of the Brisbane International on Monday while defending champion Jiri Lehecka outlasted fellow Czech Tomas Machac over three sets.

World number 13 Medvedev looked in ominous form as he demolished Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 6-3 in just 69 minutes in the warm-up tournament for the Australian Open which begins on January 18.

Russian Medvedev next plays American Frances Tiafoe.

Lehecka, the third seed, saw off Machac 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 in almost two-and-a-half hours. The 24-year-old has won two tournaments in his career, both in Australia.

Lehecka now plays American Sebastian Korda, who beat Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot 7-6 (7/1), 6-3.

Alex Michelsen survived a tough battle against Australian qualifier James Duckworth 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 and will next face fellow American Learner Tien.

In the women’s draw, qualifying lucky loser Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan beat American Hailey Baptiste 6-2, 6-4 to set up a second-round clash with Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk.

Chinese qualifier Zhang Shuai, 36, turned back the clock when she beat Ashlyn Krueger of the US 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

She will now face former champion and world number five Elena Rybakina.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

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