Gonzalo treble helps Real thrash Betis, Atletico hopes dented

MADRID: Gonzalo Gar­cia bagged a hat-trick for Real Madrid as they beat Real Betis 5-1 on Sunday to stay on La Liga leaders Barcelona’s tail.

Spanish striker Garcia, filling in for the injured Kylian Mbappe, headed in Rodrygo’s precise cross for a deserved lead after 20 minutes and then volleyed home a superb second early in the second half to give Real a commanding lead.

Raul Asencio further extended Xabi Alonso’s side’s advantage with a header from another Rod­rygo delivery before Cucho Hernandez pulled one back for Manuel Pellegrini’s visitors, sixth.

Real youth academy product Garcia, who lit up last year’s FIFA Club World Cup with four goals, completed his hat-trick after 82 minutes with a clever flicked finish to delight fans at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Fran Garcia notching a fifth in stoppage time.

Real, second, cut Barca’s lead back down to four points after the champions edged Espanyol 2-0 in a Catalan derby on Saturday. Atletico Madrid, fourth, were held 1-1 at Real Sociedad later on.

Real’s victory eased the pressure on Alonso, who scraped through to 2026 at the helm despite reports he was on the verge of being sacked after a run of inconsistent form,

“It’s a great stat, that the five goals were scored by academy players, it shows the great work being done there,” said Alonso.

“In Gonzalo’s case, with his hat-trick, I’m very happy for him and the team, it was an important and deserved win.”

Real next face rivals Atletico in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Diego Simeone’s side could only manage a draw at Sociedad, leaving them 11 points behind leaders Barca.

“This isn’t enough. We have to analyse our mistakes and improve,” Atletico forward Giuliano Simeone said. “Now we have to rest. There’s not long to go until the next match. We have to focus on that match against Real.”

Atletico pulled level with third-placed Villar­real on 38 points but have played two more matches than them and lost more ground in the title race.

Alexander Sorloth hea­ded Atletico ahead early in the second half but Goncalo Guedes levelled five minutes later to secure Real Sociedad’s American coach Pelle­grino Matarazzo a point in his first game at the helm.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026