27 Azad Kashmir lawmakers fail to submit asset details

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission on Monday made public the names of 27 members of the Legislative Assembly and one member of the AJK Council for failing to submit their annual statements of assets and liabilities within the stipulated time, warning that their membership could be suspended if the details were not furnished by Jan 15.

The list included the names of the incumbent prime minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore; three former prime ministers — Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi of PTI, Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan of the Muslim Conference and Raja Farooq Haider of PML-N; Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar; Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Riaz Ahmed; and cabinet members Mian Abdul Waheed, Sardar Javed Ayoub, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Sardar Ziaul Qamar, Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Javed Iqbal Budhanvi, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq and Sardar Muhammad Hussain.

Other lawmakers included Shah Ghulam Qadir, Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Akmal Sargala and Raja Muhammad Siddique of PML-N; Hafiz Hamid Raza, Ghulam Mohiuddin Deevan and Muhammad Iqbal of PTI; Aamir Ghaffar Lone and Shahida Saghir of PPP; and Akbar Ibrahim, Asim Sharif Butt and Pir Mazhar Saeed from the PTI renegades.

The lone member of the AJK Council was Khawaja Tariq Saeed.

According to a press release issued by the election watchdog, the lawmakers were required under Section 26-A of the AJK Council (Election) Act, 1976, and Section 78 of the AJK Elections Act, 2020, to submit details of their assets, along with those of their dependent spouses and children, held up to June 30 of the year. The statements, prepared on the prescribed pro forma on stamp paper, were to be submitted by Dec 31.

The commission said the names had been made public in accordance with the relevant provisions of the law after the lawmakers failed to meet the deadline.

It warned that if the asset statements were not submitted by Jan 15, the membership of the defaulting lawmakers could be suspended under the relevant sections of the two election laws, adding that the suspension would remain in force until the submission of the required details.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026