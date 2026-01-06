Arid varsity to collaborate in research with Canadian universities

RAWALPINDI: Pir Mehr Ali Shah–Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has initiated research collaboration with four Canadian universities for postgraduate students.

Arid university Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qamaruz Zaman said the university has formally launched research collaborations with four prominent Canadian universities to align postgraduate research with global standards.

He added that the scope of cooperation would soon be expanded to universities in the United States and European countries.

“Our university is now moving beyond traditional research and heading towards research focused on solving real-world problems faced by industry and farmers,” he said.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness and orientation session for postgraduate students, organised by the Directorate of Advanced Studies.

The vice chancellor urged students to utilise their research for the improvement of the national economy and the agriculture sector.

He said the university was taking all possible measures to promote research, enhance training, and provide guidance to students.

“The lecture series based on international research collaboration is part of this effort, which will not only improve academic standards but also strengthen Pakistan’s academic reputation globally,” he added.

The primary objective of the session was to enhance students’ research capabilities and familiarise them with the university’s research framework.

On the occasion, the Directorate of Advanced Studies provided special training on key components of the research process, including literature review, materials and methods, data analysis, and literature cited.

During the event, a presentation was given by the Postgraduate Research Review and Evaluation Committee, and a detailed briefing was provided on the upcoming “Poster Session” scheduled for February 2026.

The vice chancellor further emphasised that adherence to ethical principles in research and strict quality assurance standards was indispensable.

At the conclusion of the session, an interactive dialogue took place between faculty members and students, during which suggestions were offered to further improve research quality.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026