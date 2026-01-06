Four killed in separate road accidents

TAXILA: Four persons were killed and as many injured in separate road accidents in Taxila and Hassanabdal on Monday, police and rescue sources said.

In the first accident, a man was killed and his two friends were injured when an oil tanker knocked their motorcycle on GT Road near Qaziabad in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station.

Aliyan Safeer, 23, lost his life on the spot while Waqas Ahmed, 26, and Hamza Saeed, 23, received multiple injuries and were shifted to Wah General Hospital. Police said the driver involved in the accident had been taken into custody.

A teenage boy lost his life while his father was injured critically when a dumper hit them on GT Road near Kalla bridge in the limits of Taxila Police Station.

Farhan, 14, was going with his father on his motorcycle when the accident occurred. The boy died on the spot while his father was injured critically.

Moreover, a motorcyclist was hit and killed a speedy dumper on G.T. Road near Nawababad in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station. Police identified the victim as Shafiqur Rehman, 42.

Separately, a motorcyclist was knocked to death by a mini-truck on GT Road near Cadet College in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station. The truck driver managed to escape from the scene successfully.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026