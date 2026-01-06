Man stabbed to death over petty dispute, another killed in accident

RAWALPINDI: A man was stabbed to death while his son was injured by their rivals over a petty dispute in the Naseerabad area, police said.

Shahid Khan, the injured son of the deceased, lodged an FIR with the police, stating that he and his father went to visit their under-construction house in an adjacent street after offering Isha prayers on Saturday night.

He said that when they reached the site, they found the suspect along with some other boys already present there. His father asked them not to sit there, saying that residents of neighbouring houses had complained to him several times.

In response, the suspect began arguing with his father, used abusive language and threatened to teach him a lesson for insulting him in front of his friends, he added.

He further stated that on Sunday morning, he, his father and a cousin again went to see the under-construction house in the adjoining street, where they found the accused and his brother already present.

According to the complainant, the suspect shouted at his father while his brother caught hold of him. He then pulled out a dagger and stabbed his father. When he and his cousin tried to save him, the suspect also attacked him.

He said the accused managed to escape, while his father succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a man was hit and killed by an unidentified vehicle near Rehmanabad on Murree Road on Sunday night.

The New Town police said the victim, who has yet to be identified, was struck by an unidentified vehicle.

The body was shifted to Holy Family Hospital by Rescue 1122 staff.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026