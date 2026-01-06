Gauff shocked as US reach United Cup quarters, Hurkacz stuns Zverev

PERTH: World number four Coco Gauff suffered her first-ever defeat at the United Cup on Monday when she was stunned by Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-1, 6-7 (3/7), 6-0 in a blow to her Australian Open preparations.

But after Taylor Fritz won to level the tie for the United States, Gauff made amends with Christian Harrison in the mixed doubles, beating Ivonne Cavalle-Reimers and Inigo Cervantes 7-6 (7/5), 6-0 to seal a quarter-final spot.

Gauff had won all six of her previous United Cup singles matches for the USA and had a 3-0 record in mixed doubles. It was the first win over a top-five player for Bouzas Maneiro.

“I know Coco and she’s a fighter,” the 42nd-ranked Bouzas Maneiro said in Perth. “She’s there all the time in the match, so I knew that I had to be there. Even if you are 3-0 or 4-0 up, you have to be ready.”

World number four Fritz, who is battling a knee problem, needed more than three hours to beat Jaume Munar 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 7-6 (8/6).

Germany’s world number three Alexander Zverev was also on the end of a shock United Cup result, beaten 6-3, 6-4 by Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, who had not played since June because of knee surgery.

The 28-year-old was nearly flawless in his comeback contest, landing 21 aces and committing no double faults as he beat three-time Grand Slam finalist Zverev in an hour and 23 minutes in Sydney.

Six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek beat Eva Lys 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to secure the Group F tie in Poland’s favour.

Swiatek dug deep to secure the decisive break in the 10th game of the final set to close out victory in just under two-and-a-half hours.

Earlier the Czech Republic knocked out Norway with a 3-0 win in Sydney.

The Australian Open starts on January 18.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026