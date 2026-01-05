Overall wheat yield is seriously sub-par

WHEAT is a cornerstone of national food security as well as rural livelihood, serving as the staple diet for over 200 million people and providing essential by-products for livestock feed and agro-based industries. Despite its importance, national wheat productivity remains well below potential.

During 2023-24, wheat was cultivated on 9.73 million hectares and produced 31.8 million tonnes, but the average yield (3,268kg/ha) remained far lower than the potential yield of 5,000 to 8,000 kg/ha. This persistent gap is driven by multiple constraints, such as inefficient irrigation, imbalanced fertiliser use, delayed sowing, poor crop rotation, low seed quality, and limited adoption of climate-smart technologies.

Post-harvest losses and weak extension services further exacerbate the problem. Addressing these challenges requires integrated, research-based interventions supported by strong institutional frame-works. Proper land preparation is crucial for achieving the productive potential of wheat, influencing all growth stages from germination to grain formation. Optimised tillage practices, such as a sequence of mould-board ploughing, disc harrowing, rotavation and planking, can increase yields by 13-30 per cent.

Laser land-levelling is also important, enhancing irrigation uniformity, reducing runoff, and improving water-use efficiency. Research shows that laser levelling needs to be repeated every three years, which significantly increases net income and reduces water use by more than half compared to the traditional methods. These improvements can really lay the foundation for better plant establishment and more sustainable wheat production.

The sowing method plays a very decisive role in wheat productivity. Conventional methods that are commonly used lead to poor germination and high water consumption. In contrast, modern sowing techniques, such as ridge planting, raised-bed planting, and drill sowing, can increase yields by 9-22pc while significantly improving water-use efficiency. Each method requires specific tillage sequences and irrigation practices to maximise performance.

Equally important is the alignment of suitable wheat varieties with appropriate row spacing and timely sowing. Delayed sowing can reduce yields by 8-64pc, while early sowing enables various varieties to escape heat stress and disease, resulting in higher productivity.

Poor weed control and disease manage-ment practices result in 17-25pc losses in the wheat yield, which is also threatened by fungal diseases, including rust, loose smut, and root rot, that can reduce the yields by up to 50pc. Early planting combined with balanced fertilisation can help mitigate rust infestation across various wheat varieties.

Balanced fertiliser use and efficient irrigation scheduling represent additional pillars of sustainable wheat production. Excessive irrigation in conventional systems leads to nutrient leaching, shallow water tables, waterlogging, and ground-water deterioration. Proper irrigation timing and depth ensure that nutrients remain within the root zone, and that water resources are conserved.

Pakistan’s wheat productivity challenge is deeply rooted in agronomic, institutional and environmental factors. Bridging the yield gap requires a holistic, climate-smart approach that integrates precision land preparation, advanced sowing techniques, balanced nutrient management, scientific irrigation scheduling, and proactive weed and disease control.

Strengthening the extension services, improving access to quality inputs, and aligning agricultural policies with research-based recommendations are critical for sustainable improvement.

By adopting modern technologies and evidence-based practices, Pakistan can significantly enhance wheat productivity, ensuring national food security, economic resilience, and a more sustainable future for millions who depend on this vital crop.

Dr Nazar Gul

Deputy Director

Hafiz Abdul Salam

Director, Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Islamabad

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026