DANGEROUS BRIDGE: I visited the University of Turbat recently to meet my friends, and on my way had to cross the D-Baloch Bridge. The bridge is in a disastrous condition, posing a serious risk to the life of students who have to use it every day to reach the campus. Obviously, the life of everyone who uses it is in danger. Iron and steel bars are seen through the concrete. The situation is so bad that a police official stands there to warn the commuters of the hazard ahead. Instead of deploying constables, the government should reconstruct the bridge.

Yasir Khalil

Karachi

DELAYED CONSTRUCTION: The ongoing construction of the Babarlo Bridge has been making life tough for thousands of commuters and people living in the vicinity. Traffic congestion is a major problem due to narrow passageways and construction machinery. Long queues on the road often delay even ambulances, putting lives in danger. Improper lighting, abrupt diversions, and uneven roads make the area accident-prone, particularly for the motorcyclists. Dust and debris from construction work severely affect residents’ health, and damage businesses in the area. The officials concerned should take all the necessary steps to expedite the pace of the project.

Abdul Manan

Sukkur

ANKARA PARK: Located on Park Road near Rawal Dam, the Ankara Park provides much relief to people amid the noise and rush of urban life. This place is especially popular among people who come for morning walks, jogging and light exercises. It is also a suitable destination for families where children can play freely and elders can enjoy peaceful time there. However, the park has not received the attention of the authorities that it truly deserves. There is a clear need for improvement in clean-liness, children’s play equipment, and other facilities. If the authorities concerned show a little seriousness, this park may well be counted among Islamabad’s prominent public parks.

Shaukat Hayat

Buner

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026