After ‘hinting’ at talks, KP CM says he’ll go by Imran’s instructions

ISLAMABAD: After reports surfaced claiming that he is ready to hold talks with the establishment on provincial matters and improve ties, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Sunday clarified that his “only stance” was to implement PTI founder Imran Khan’s directives to run his province and prepare for the party’s street movement.

In a post on social media platform X on Sunday, the KP chief minister wrote that he had “only one stance”.

“My leader [Mr Khan] has directed me to prepare for a street movement, along with running the administrative affairs of my province,” he added.

“God willing, I will implement these directives in letter and spirit. Any other news attributed to me is someone’s personal assumption.”

Earlier, media reports also quoted Mr Afridi as saying that the PTI founder had not instructed him on anything regarding talks with the establishment and that the former premier had assigned the task to opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan’s (TTAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Senator Allama Raja Nasir.

The reported remarks were made during his inte­raction with journalists in Peshawar on Friday.

Mr Afridi was also reported to have said that if “any ceremony or meeting takes place, he would definitely meet” Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

During his visit to Lahore, CM Afridi had cast doubt on the government’s sincerity in holding talks with the PTI and said he was actively making efforts to initiate the party’s street movement by reaching out to multiple stakeholders.

Asked whether he believed issues with the federal gov­er­nment could be resolved through talks, Afridi had said during his Lahore visit that Mr Khan had assigned responsibility for “dialogue or protest” to the TTAP.

About his upcoming visit to Karachi, CM Afridi wrote on the X post that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, “respecting democratic values and the dignity of his office”, had invited him for a meeting.

Mr Afridi said he thanked Mr Shah for the invitation and told him that he would meet “the people of my province” and that, if they had any concerns or issues, he would definitely meet the Sindh chief minister to address them.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026