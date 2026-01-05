Data points

Weakening of US labour market

The US labour market ended 2025 on a sour note. While companies didn’t resort to full-scale layoffs, many did trim headcount, especially later in the year. Many also stopped hiring. Fewer employees quit jobs. Wage gains slowed. The unemployment rate drifted higher over the course of the year, and last month hit its highest level in four years. The number of Americans who are unemployed rose over 700,000 to 7.8m. The US economy has added just shy of half a million jobs so far this year, a sharp slowdown from the 1.6m added in the first 11 months of 2024. The unemployment rate has also moved up, mainly during the second half of the year. A host of factors are at play. Companies spent much of the year juggling steady consumer demand with uncertainties surrounding tariffs and the impact of artificial intelligence on their workforces. The government took a hatchet to its payrolls.

(Adapted from “The Year The Job Market Hit A Wall,” by Harriet Torry, published on December 22, 2025, by the Wall Street Journal)

The Hermès heist

Like many of the fanciest luxury brands, Hermès is still family-owned, despite being publicly listed. Although the company is worth upwards of $200bn, the family runs it like a small atelier, priding itself on its centuries-old leatherwork techniques and cannily limiting production of its most coveted products, such as the Birkin bag. Nicolas Puech is a descendant of the luxury firm’s founder, Thierry Hermès. By 2004, he had inherited a 6pc stake in the business, making him its largest individual shareholder. Puech relied on his wealth manager, Eric Freymond, to look after his investments. Two years ago, Puech accused Freymond of embezzlement after he realised his Hermès shares had gone missing. Parisian investigators found that millions of shares belonging to Puech were sold in 2008, in some cases for less than €100 per share. The stock is now worth more than 20 times that.

(Adapted from “The Hermes Heist: How An Heir To The Luxury Dynasty Was Swindled Out Of $15bn of Shares,” by Avantika Chilkoti, published on December 11, 2025, by The Economist)

The AI race

According to President Xi Jinping, China knows all too well that technology can determine the rise and fall of empires. Mr Xi has said China’s long stagnation from the Opium Wars of the mid-19th century until the Communist Party took power in 1949 (known as the “century of humiliation”) occurred because it fell behind the technological changes of the Industrial Revolution. Today, officials in China and America predict that artificial intelligence may one day hold similar importance for their countries’ fortunes. In America, AI discussions are focused on superintelligence, as labs race to be the first to invent a giant model that can perform all cognitive tasks better than most humans. But China is taking a different approach. Its priority will be the rapid adoption of existing models by both consumers and industry, while being fast followers of the latest American models.

(Adapted from “China Will Run A Different AI Race In The Coming Year,” by Corbin Duncan, published on November 12, 2025, by The Economist)

Monkey business

At a cliff-side temple on the tropical island of Bali, an unexpected group of criminals is running one of the world’s most sophisticated scam operations. Every week, they steal dozens of phones, wallets and other valuables from tourists in broad daylight and exchange them for handsome rewards. It’s been going on for decades, and nobody’s been able to stop it. The culprits? Long-tailed macaques. “The monkeys have taken over the temple,” said Jonathan Hammé, a tourist from London whose sunglasses were stolen by a monkey during a visit last year. “They’re running a scam.”? Primate researchers have found that the macaques steal belongings to use as currency to trade with humans for food. Some monkeys can distinguish between objects people value highly (smartphones, prescription glasses, wallets) and those people don’t (hats, flip flops, hair clips) and barter accordingly.

(Adapted from “The Criminal Enterprise Run By Monkeys,” by Hannah Miao, published on July 28, 2025, by the Wall Street Journal)

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, January 5th, 2026