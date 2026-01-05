Individuals change jobs more than ever before — every 3.9 years, on average, globally, with younger generations moving even more often, says the Wall Street Journal
Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, January 5th, 2026
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Individuals change jobs more than ever before — every 3.9 years, on average, globally, with younger generations moving even more often, says the Wall Street Journal
Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, January 5th, 2026