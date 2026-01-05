Fog, cold wave grip Rawalpindi, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI: Fog, clouds and a cold wave gripped the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Sunday, while the Met Office forecast clearer weather on Monday morning.

Residents woke up to a foggy morning on Sunday, but the fog cleared early in the day, although clouds remained over the horizon throughout. The chilly conditions forced many people to stay indoors and spend the weekend in warm homes.

There was some confusion among residents over whether the conditions were due to fog or cloud cover. However, a Met Office official clarified that fog developed late Saturday night in Rawalpindi and Islamabad and persisted until early Sunday morning.

“The fog recorded in the twin cities was at around 700 metres and was not dense. However, cloudy weather prevailed throughout the day and remained until night,” she said.

She added that weather conditions were likely to clear on Monday, although there were chances of drizzle in some parts of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during the night between Sunday and Monday.

The official said the cold weather would persist, with chilly winds expected to affect the twin cities over the next couple of days. “In Islamabad, a temperature of 7 degrees Celsius was recorded. During cloudy conditions, the minimum temperature usually increases, but once the weather clears, temperatures are likely to drop further,” she explained.

She said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

“Cold and dry weather is expected in most regions, while very cold conditions will prevail in hilly areas during morning and night hours. Moderate to dense fog is expected in Punjab, upper Sindh and the plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” she said.

According to the Met Office, the lowest temperature in the country was recorded in Leh at minus 11 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Gupis and Kalat fell to minus 5 degrees, while Skardu and Astore recorded minus 4 degrees. Parachinar, Malam Jabba and Hunza reported minus 3 degrees, while Kalam, Quetta and Rawalakot recorded minus 2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, medical practitioners advised citizens to avoid staying outdoors during foggy conditions, particularly asthma patients. They said children and elderly people should be kept warm to protect them from pneumonia, as respiratory infections can become a serious health concern during cold and foggy weather.

Doctors warned that the risk of pneumonia and other severe respiratory illnesses doubles during foggy conditions and urged citizens to remain indoors whenever possible.

Separately, a spokesperson for the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) said visibility on various sections of motorways remained low on Sunday due to dense fog, particularly in central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. He urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions.

Motorists were also advised to strictly follow traffic safety rules issued by the NH&MP and to use fog lights while driving in foggy conditions.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026