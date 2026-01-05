Motorcyclists topped list for traffic rule violations in 2025

RAWALPINDI: A total of 11,13245 tickets were issued for traffic rules violations in the year 2025 with motorcyclists topping the list.

“Law enforcement increased by 44 per cent in 2025 compared to 2024,” a spokesman for the city traffic police said on Sunday.

He said that following the orders of Deputy Inspector General of Traffic Police Punjab Mohammad Waqas Nazir and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam, the traffic police issued a total of 1,13,245 tickets in 2025 to ensure traffic law enforcement.

Motorcyclists topped the list of traffic law violations. More than 653,000 challan tickets were issued to motorcyclists. The highest number of challans were issued for driving without a driving licence (213,263), 204,026 for driving without a helmet and 11,13,245 for driving recklessly and carelessly. As many as 99,694 challans were issued for violation of lane and zebra crossing, 71,849 for violation of line lane and zebra crossing.

Traffic police say its aim is not to issue challans but to protect lives and property of citizens

Likewise, 56,556 challans were issued for obstructing the flow of traffic, 38,906 for driving under the age of 18 while 418,951 challans were issued for other serious violations.

More than 1,300 traffic police officers and personnel are on duty in Rawalpindi district. There was a 44pc increase in law enforcement in 2025 compared to 2024.

In 2025, special campaigns were launched against helmets, without driving licences and underage drivers, because of which 88pc of motorcyclists across the district started using helmets, while a record 328,000 driving licences were issued to citizens. Two mobile licensing vans were also added to facilitate citizens in remote areas.

The traffic police claimed a significant decrease in fatal accidents in 2025 compared to 2024. Motorcyclists were the main cause of accidents on the roads.

Chief Traffic Officer Farhan Aslam said that this year too, the traffic police will continue to take action against law-breaking elements to make the highways accident-free, ensure implementation of traffic rules and achieve organised traffic. Our aim is not to issue challans but to protect the lives and property of citizens.

The traffic police focus more on road safety and traffic education. Challans are issued only for serious violations of traffic rules to reform citizens. Citizens should also protect their lives and prove themselves as good citizens by following traffic rules to achieve an organized society.

Meanwhile, The City Traffic Police Murree released an annual performance report regarding issuance of driving licences.

A spokesman said that under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Murree Imran Razaq, the Murree driving licence centre provided timely, transparent and quality facilities to the public. All stages were completed in a modern and systematic manner to ensure the convenience of citizens and the rule of law.

A total of 22,202 citizens were provided with various licensing facilities which included issuance of 9922 driving licences, 14 international licences, 12266 learning driving licences besides 771 regular and renewal driving licences.

He said that in addition, 461 commercial (LTV) driving licences were also issued in 2025.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026