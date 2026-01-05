Abandoned newborn rescued in Attock

TAXILA: Authorities in Attock have taken into protective custody an abandoned newborn baby and handed the infant over to the Child Protection Bureau for care and rehabilitation.

According to officials, the Basal police received information that a newborn baby had been found abandoned in Mauza Baba Karam Shah, Domail area of Jand tehsil.

In response, a police team reached the location, ensured the child’s safety and provided initial care.

Police officials stated that efforts were made to trace the baby’s parents or relatives; however, no claimant could be identified.

Later, District Police Officer Attock, Sardar Mowarhan Khan handed over the newborn to District Officer Child Protection Bureau Sana Kanwal. The infant will now be provided shelter, protection and necessary care in accordance with child protection laws, he added.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026