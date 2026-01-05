E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Abandoned newborn rescued in Attock

A Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

TAXILA: Authorities in Attock have taken into protective custody an abandoned newborn baby and handed the infant over to the Child Protection Bureau for care and rehabilitation.

According to officials, the Basal police received information that a newborn baby had been found abandoned in Mauza Baba Karam Shah, Domail area of Jand tehsil.

In response, a police team reached the location, ensured the child’s safety and provided initial care.

Police officials stated that efforts were made to trace the baby’s parents or relatives; however, no claimant could be identified.

Later, District Police Officer Attock, Sardar Mowarhan Khan handed over the newborn to District Officer Child Protection Bureau Sana Kanwal. The infant will now be provided shelter, protection and necessary care in accordance with child protection laws, he added.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe