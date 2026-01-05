Gangster killed in katcha area operation

DERA GHAZI KHAN: A wanted gangster was killed in a police operation in riverine area of Rujhan Mazari, Rajanpur district.

Police conducted the intelligence-based operation against gangsters in Katcha area. DPO Muhammad Imran stated that during the operation, the ring leader of the Lound gang, Shah Deen Lound, was killed. He was wanted in more than a dozen cases of murder, kidnapping and robbery.

The DPO said police forced their entry into the gang’s hideouts. “In the exchange of fire, a gangster was killed and remaining gangsters along with three injured accomplices managed to flee. Different police parties are conducting raid in the area to arrest the fleeing gangsters.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026