Breach of surveillance protocol : FBR seals two chutes of a sugar mills

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) sealed on Sunday two chutes of a sugar mills in Lalian (Chiniot) for not installing digital eye-cameras and Network Video Recorder (NVR) system.

The introduction of a modern system to monitor production at all sugar mills has been introduced following instructions of the prime minister, according to a spokesperson for the FBR.

“For effective monitoring, the FBR officials have been deputed at all sugar mills,” the spokesman said, adding the entire system and officials in the mills are being monitored through CCTV cameras.

The inland revenue enforcement network is also checking transportation of sugar and supply chain in the field. “The FBR pledges observing a zero-tolerance policy against tax evasion and non-compliance in the sugar sector, as these measures are part of a comprehensive tax enforcement and revenue strengthening,” the spokesman explained, adding that the monitoring would continue to ensure uninterrupted provision of sugar to consumers.

The spokesman further said that following start of the crushing season for the year 2025-26, the FBR launched an improved production monitoring system for sugar. And currently, there are five oversight systems in place including Track and Trace Stamps, Automated Counters at the Hoppers for counting of the produced bags, video recording, digital eye counting, S-Track invoicing system for all the dispatches of sugar at the out-gate of the sugar mills and posting of staff for overseeing the manufacturing and supervise sale of sugar. The efficacy of the new system is ensured by the posting of FBR personnel at each mill and monitoring of the system and personnel through integrated CCTV cameras and frequent visits by senior officers of FBR, as well as random checks by the Inland Revenue Enforcement Network.

According to a spokesperson for the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), the FBR is monitoring everything in mills right from sugarcane arrival, weight, cleaning, production process, packing, loading, supply etc. “Sugar millers cannot even sell a bag of sugar without FBR permission,” the spokesman said, adding that of total 88, around 77 remained operational in last year’s crushing season whereas the remaining couldn’t be run due to various issues.

To a question, he said of total 88 mills, 45 exist in Punjab, followed by around 38 in Sindh and five in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa. There is no sugar mill in Balochistan, he added.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026