E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Qawwal booked in Lahore over song linked to Imran Khan

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Former prime minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore on March 17, 2023. —Reuters/File
Former prime minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore on March 17, 2023. —Reuters/File
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LAHORE: The police booked a singer for performing a song titled “Qaidi No 804” during a government-sponsored cultural event at the Shalimar Gardens here on Sunday.

The suspect, a Qawwal, has been accused of giving the event ‘political colour’ as the song was associated with the jailed PTI founder Imran Khan.

In the FIR, the complainant, the Shalimar Gardens in charge, Mr Zameerul Hasan, alleged that the singer, Faraz Khan, deliberately tried to exploit the cultural event and instigate people, as the song was associated with a particular political party. He said a music and cultural night was organised by the Walled City of Lahore Authority, which was a non-political event.

However, he alleged the singer and his companions sang the song, associated with the PTI leader, on the demand of some audience. He told the police that the suspect should have kept in his mind that the event was open to the public, and was attended by people having affiliations with different political parties.

The controversial song posed a potential risk of creating unrest or violence, the complainant said, adding that the suspect and his accomplices were liable to be booked under the law.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026

Pakistan

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kamal chowkidar
Jan 05, 2026 08:40am
"Qawwal booked over song linked to Imran Khan". This is how an authoritarian regime works.
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Aaliya Honey
Jan 05, 2026 08:59am
They are afraid of a song.. this selected government is a joke
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Concerned Citizen
Jan 05, 2026 09:20am
Banana Republic
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chipmonk44
Jan 05, 2026 09:36am
This country is full of idiots who have nothing but to file FIRs against civilians.
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Zulfiqar
Jan 05, 2026 09:50am
So how will arresting him make a difference to people? If anything it will encourage more people to utilize this technique to vent out their feelings.
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tamza
Jan 05, 2026 10:12am
Freedom of speech. Sounds like what that Israeli cyber boss said about reining in the US 1st Amendment so people wouldn't criticise Israel
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Jokhio
Jan 05, 2026 10:29am
What a country!
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Ishrat Hyatt
Jan 05, 2026 10:34am
The poor man probably did not even think about it - for him it was just another request - he should have been let off after a gentle warning. Shame!
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Abbu ji
Jan 05, 2026 10:47am
perhaps complainant is from establishment or shareef khandaan and should be given thumka e imtiaz.
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Mazen Gulzar
Jan 05, 2026 11:04am
Another Low
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AW
Jan 05, 2026 11:26am
Government’s behavior is comical- hilarious. It wants control on people’s mind, wants, desires and emotions- an impossible task!
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Syed A. Mateen
Jan 05, 2026 11:40am
There are precedents that some poets have also been jailed in the country after reciting controversial poems but the Qawwali "Qaidi No. 804" have become a new precedent for the Qawwals in the country which may be picked up by other Qawwals as well. It would have been better for organisers that they should have discussed with Qawwals the list of Qawwalis the Qawwals would have sung before the audience prior to starting Qawwali programme so that programme should have remained uncontroversial.
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David
Jan 05, 2026 12:00pm
A particular party? Come on, Dawn!
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Abdul Majeed Sheikh
Jan 05, 2026 12:39pm
What if the audience liked the Qaidi No 804 Quwali. Booked them all ????? We have stooped too low !!!!!
Recommend 0
Azad
Jan 05, 2026 12:47pm
Today a qawwal singer tomorrow a pop singer when will this stop grow up release mr khan have an election and be done one way or the other sad individuals) lost in their own ignorance
Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Jan 05, 2026 01:38pm
I am speechless.
Recommend 0
Tariq
Jan 05, 2026 02:26pm
How pathetic ! Charging someone for singing and using IKs name.
Recommend 0
Toqeer Khan
Jan 05, 2026 11:36pm
Song is 'controversial' but forming a govt with 17 seats after massively rigged election is not.....
Recommend 0
Raj
Jan 06, 2026 10:44am
When government is guilty they start banning free speech. A Qawwali is a form of free speech. What additional lyrics were in the qawwali that he is accused of inciting violence? Qaidi # should not qualify for inciting violence. That is a clear sign of guilt on part of the government and military
Recommend 0

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