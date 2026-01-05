E-Paper | July 18, 2026

CM pays tribute to Louis Braille

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LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday paid tribute to Louis Braille, the inventor of the Braille script, describing it as a powerful source of knowledge and hope for persons with visual impairment.

In her message on the World Braille Day, the chief minister said the Braille system had illuminated the lives of millions of visually impaired people by enabling access to education and learning. She lauded those who work tirelessly to empower persons with visual impairment through education, calling their efforts commendable.

The CM Punjab said the Punjab government was establishing Centres of Excellence for persons with special needs across the province.

She noted that Braille reading systems had been provided at Centres of Excellence for Special Education to facilitate visually impaired students.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026

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