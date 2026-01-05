One-window registration : Home department holds meetings with seminary leaders

LAHORE: The Punjab home department is holding meetings with leaders of all five Wafaq-ul-Madaris bodies representing seminaries for coordination and their `one-window’ registration that fulfills the requirements of all relevant departments and entities.

The department has also developed a centralised form for registration to collect data and ensure better management of seminaries.

The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order (CCLO), led by health minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, on Sunday held two separate meetings – one with the leadership of Rabta-al-Madaris at Mansoora and the other with Wafaq-al-Madaris Al-Salfia Pakistan at the home department.

In the meeting at Mansoora, Mr Rafique, Home Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, Auqaf Secretary Ehsan Bhutta and other officials concerned met Rabta-al-Madaris president Maulana Abdul Maalik, naib nazim-i-aala Maulana Syed Qutab and other representatives, and discussed law and order situation in the country.

During the meeting, the CCLO chairman said the Punjab government is promoting harmony among different religions and Muslims to ensure peace across the province. He appreciated the role of ulema in ensuring peace in the province.

The home secretary said the ulema are offering a great service by informing people about the spirit of the religion.

Maulana Maalik welcomed the Punjab government’s efforts in ensuring harmony among all sects of Muslims.

At the meeting with Wafaq-al-Madaris Al-Salfia Pakistan secretary general and Nazim-e-Aala Prof Muhammad Yasin Zafar and its naib emir at the home department, Mr Rafique discussed the law and order situation and said it is the government’s responsibility to protect people’s lives and property. He acknowledged that the ulema are empowering the youth with religious as well as worldly knowledge.

Dr Qazi said the home department is seeking ulema’s suggestions for finalisation of the policy to establish harmony and peace in the society. The ulema assured their full support for the establishment of peace, social welfare and religious harmony.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026