Shopkeeper killed by disgruntled ex-employee

TOBA TEK SINGH: A shopkeeper was killed after a disgruntled former employee allegedly opened fire on him in the Diglispura area of Faisalabad on Sunday.

Accused Muhammad Umar was reportedly angry over getting fired by shop owner Muhammad Shan (40) and he shot and killed him, while a passerby identified as Muhammad Suhail (34) was also seriously wounded in the attack.

The Jhang Bazaar Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

ENCOUNTER: Two alleged robbers were arrested in injured condition by the Roshanwala Police of Faisalabad in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police claimed that Roshanwala SHO Inspector Shahid Pervez signalled four suspicious persons to stop at a checkpoint at Kajle Morr. Police claimed the men opened fire on the police party and fled towards Chak 236 RB. The police claimed to nab two of the suspected robbers after an exchange of fire in injured condition. Police said their two other accomplices managed to escape.

Police said the injured suspects were identified as Imran alias Asif Mani and Ali Raza. Police shifted them to the Allied Hospital. Police claimed that both men were declared as proclaimed offenders by courts in a number of dacoity cases.

TRAINING: An on-farm training programme on the complete cycle of poultry processing technology and a day-long seminar on technologies driving efficiency in poultry processing was organised by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad Constituent College Toba Tek Singh in collaboration with UAF ORIC.

The event was held at the SABROSO Poultry Processing Plant, Sheikhupura.

A press release said that the training and seminar aimed to enhance the practical knowledge and technical skills of poultry science students by providing them with hands-on exposure to modern poultry processing practices, quality assurance systems, and efficiency-driven industrial technologies.

The seminar featured talks by Dr Khalid Javed, Dr Muhammad Farooq Khalid, Dr Umar Farooq, Dr Riaz Mustafa, and Dr Muhammad Auon. They shared valuable insights into advancements in poultry processing technologies, quality management systems, and innovative strategies to improve operational efficiency.

They also emphasised the importance of strong academia–industry linkages for sustainable growth of the poultry sector.

FUNERAL: Scores of people attended the funeral prayers of renowned poet Rai Imtiaz Ahmad Farooq at the Kot Khaira graveyard on Sunday.

He died on Saturday night at the age of 75 due to cardiac arrest in Kamalia. He was the author of a number of poetry books.

BOOKED: The Mamukanjan Police booked 17 persons for allegedly dismantling the link road leading to a poultry farm of an overseas Pakistani.

Complainant Haji Ashiq Rasool of Chak 508 GB claimed in his FIR that accused Muhammad Afzalof his village and his 16 accomplices ploughed the road with a tractor in violation of a stay order issued by a court. No arrests have been made so far.

PARKING FACILITY: As many as 110 notified parking points across Faisalabad will be established for providing organised and convenient parking facilities for citizens.

It was decided at a meeting on Sunday with Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar in the chair.

The commissioner said that road markings, signboards and single lane parking along with uniform parking charges should be ensured at existing sites and a comprehensive report should be prepared for the establishment of new parking sites.

He clarified that there was no scope for illegal parking except at the notified points of the parking company.

The meeting was also briefed on the steps for installing jersey barriers at u-turns and bridges to prevent accidents on the Canal Road.

INVESTIGATION: Jhang DPO Bilal Iftikhar Kiani has formed a nine-member team headed by SP (Investigation) Rana Rehman Qadir to investigate the attack on PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram’s brother Sheikh Fawad.

The team also includes DSPs of the City Circle and Saddar Circle, Saddar SHO Akhlaq Noel and City Police SHO Amanullah Qamar.

KILLED: A youth allegedly killed his father and injured his mother over a monetary dispute in Chak 121 JB Gokhowal in Faisalabad on Sunday.

The Millat Town Police claimed accused Muhammad Danish had a quarrel with his father Shahbaz Ahmad and opened fire on him. They claimed that when his mother Nusrat Bibi tried to stop him, he also fired on her. As a result, both of his parents were critically injured and shifted to the Allied Hospital.

His father succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The accused could not be arrested till the filing of this report.

RAPIST HELD: A youth was arrested on Sunday by the Gulberg Police for allegedly raping a girl.

The complainant claimed that the accused befriended his 23-year-old daughter through social media and on Dec 10 he lured her to a local cafe near the Dhobi Ghat.

There, he claimed that he not only raped her but also recorded her video and was now blackmailing her by threatening to post the video on social media.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026